She Past Away in Los Angeles

The Vermont Hollywood
Wed, 1 May 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$45.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Minty Boi Presents:

She Past Away

at The Vermont Hollywood

May 1st 2024

all ages / 7:30pm

All ages
Presented by Minty Boi.

Lineup

She Past Away

Venue

The Vermont Hollywood

1020 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open7:30 pm
1500 capacity

