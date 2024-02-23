Top track

Bassline Drip



Nostalgix Star City Tour | New York

The Roof at Superior Ingredients
Fri, 23 Feb, 5:00 pm
DJNew York
About

Nostalgix is bringing her low-end heavy house-inspired four-on-the-floor brilliance to Brooklyn's very own Superior Ingredients this February 23rd. Hailing from Vancouver, this Canadian DJ and producer seamlessly meshes a multitude of genres and styles sup...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Superior Ingredients x Bass Command
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nostalgix

Venue

The Roof at Superior Ingredients

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Doors open5:00 pm

