Brendan Abernathy - Adelaide

Brendan Abernathy

Icehouse
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$20.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

6:30PM DOORS // 7PM SHOWTIME // $15 ADVANCE (+ fees) // $20 AT THE DOOR

Unafraid to write about the parts of his story that scare him most, Brendan Abernathy is known for his contemplative lyrics, memorable melodies, and a captivating live performance you...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Icehouse!
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Brendan Abernathy

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

