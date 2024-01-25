Top track

Pony Bradshaw - Van Gogh

Pony Bradshaw

Duett's Texas Club
Thu, 25 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsAustin
$32.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

On his new album North Georgia Rounder , Pony Bradshaw leads the listener on an exploration of the woods, rivers, and mountains of Appalachia, more specifically, the area for which the album is named and

he’s called home for the past 15 years. “It’s got i...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Noise Frontier.

Lineup

Pony Bradshaw

Venue

Duett's Texas Club

420 Main Street, Martindale, Texas 78655, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

