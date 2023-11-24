DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ritorno al Furore

SALONE 14 @ Yellowsquare
Fri, 24 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
un grande gioco musicale a squadre, formate dal pubblico e capitanate da artistə della scena musicale emergente, in cui testare le proprie conoscenze e scoprire nuovi progetti musicali.

Quando?
Venerdì 24 novembre Salone14 dalle ore 2...

Presentato da Yellowsquare Milano Lattuada srl.

SALONE 14 @ Yellowsquare

Via Serviliano Lattuada, 14, 20135 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

