Top track

J'aime Bien!

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BOOMIN FEST - RENNES - PASS 2 JOURS

Le Liberté
19 Apr - 20 Apr 2024
GigsRennes
€69.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

J'aime Bien!
Got a code?

About

Édition exceptionnelle du BOOMIN Fest Rennes sur 2 jours ! Rendez-vous le 19 et 20 avril 2024 au Liberté de Rennes.

Vendredi 19 avril : Kaaris - 10 ans Or Noir, Yvnnis, Malo, Heskis

Samedi 20 avril : Josman, Houdi, H JeuneCrack, Kyana

Tarif Early Bird (...

Présenté par KRUMPP MUSIC et KRP Prod
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

4
Josman, Kaaris, H JeuneCrack and 4 more

Venue

Le Liberté

1 Esp. Charles de Gaulle, 35000 Rennes, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.