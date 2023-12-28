Top track

Congo Square

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SONNY LANDRETH IN A RARE SOLO APPEARANCE

Eddie's Attic
Thu, 28 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $45.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Congo Square
Got a code?

About

Sonny Landreth live at Eddie's Attic!

Acclaimed guitarist’s new album mixes genres and stylesacross a landscape of lyricism and rootsy grooves.

A percussive burst of acoustic resonator guitar pushes the narrator on a journey “between the life I left and...

Presented by Eddie's Attic.

Lineup

Sonny Landreth

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.