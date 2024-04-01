DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Mostra Barcelona is back and will celebrate its third edition from 28 to 31 March 2024 in various venues in the city.
Mostra is a cultural proposal for the city of Barcelona which includes an experimental music festival in March 2024, and is complemented...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.