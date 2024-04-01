DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mostra 24

Varias Salas, Barcelona
28 Mar - 1 Apr 2024
DJBarcelona
€85
About

Mostra Barcelona is back and will celebrate its third edition from 28 to 31 March 2024 in various venues in the city.

Mostra is a cultural proposal for the city of Barcelona which includes an experimental music festival in March 2024, and is complemented...

Organizado por Mostra Barcelona
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

9
Ario, AtomTM, Tobias. and 9 more

Venue

Varias Salas, Barcelona

Barcelona, Spain
Doors open12:00 pm

