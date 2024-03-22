Top track

Noah Gundersen - Atlantis

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

An Evening with Noah Gundersen

The Drake Underground
Fri, 22 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$163.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Noah Gundersen - Atlantis
Got a code?

About

An Evening with Noah Gundersen

This is an 19+ event

Presented by Collective Concerts.

Lineup

Noah Gundersen

Venue

The Drake Underground

1150 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J3, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.