Electric Desi ft Tribahl, Sidd Kel, DJ Amsal

The Brooklyn Monarch
Fri, 1 Dec, 10:30 pm
From $33.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This is a 21+ event

Electric Desi
No Covid-19 entry requirements

23 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open10:30 pm

