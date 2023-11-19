DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tartufo nero, una storia da raccontare

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Gusto
Sun, 19 Nov, 12:30 pm
Food & drinkTorino
Un viaggio ideale nel Sud Piemonte, per scoprire tutti i segreti del tartufo nero. Da quello estivo al nero pregiato, preparatevi a mettere in gioco i vostri sensi guidati da un giudice del Centro Nazionale Studi Tartufo. Per finire, assaggi golosi e qualc...

Città di Torino, Camera di Commercio, Regione Piemonte

Nitto ATP Finals 2023 Torino - Casa Gusto

Piazza Castello 209, 10124 Torino città metropolitana di Torino, Italia
Doors open12:15 pm

