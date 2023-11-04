Top track

Julia (feat. Soran)

Saturday: Silencio New York - The Stranger(303)

The Stranger
Sat, 4 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
$30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

After Cannes Film Festival and Salone del Mobile, Silencio is thrilled to announce its upcoming pop up of 2023 in New York on November 3rd and 4th. Our excitement is overflowing as we prepare to unveil the enchantment of Silencio at The Stranger, featuring...

SILENCIO & The Stranger.

Lineup

Spaniol, Sora, Traffic Beats

Venue

The Stranger

303 West 57th Street, New York City, New York 10019, United States
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

