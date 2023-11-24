Top track

Terence O'Flaherty - Inis Díomáin

Traditional Irish Music

Jungle Electric
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
About

Jungle Electric hosts a monthly night of Traditional Irish Music!

The show features local, renowned singer-songwriter Terence O’Flaherty (Vocals/Bouzouki/Guitar). This time joined by John Devine (Uilleann pipes) and Caz Devine (Saxophone)

This is an 18+...

Presented by Jungle Electric.

Lineup

Terence O'Flaherty, Terence O'Flaherty

Venue

Jungle Electric

467 Roman Rd, Bow, London E3 5LX
Doors open7:00 pm

