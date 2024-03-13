Top track

Die Sterne - Depressionen aus der Hölle

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Die Sterne "Grandezza Tour"

Béi Chéz Heinz
Wed, 13 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsHannover
€27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Die Sterne - Depressionen aus der Hölle
Got a code?

About

Im gleichen Maß, in dem das Publikum jetzt langsam verstummt, wird ein Summen immer wahrnehmbarer. Nach und nach erfüllt es den ganzen riesigen Raum und man bildet sich ein, dass es plötzlich nach Ozon riecht. Eine elektrische Entladung steht kurz bevor un...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren
Präsentiert von Musikexpress, ByteFM, Kaput Magazin, dq agency &Béi Chéz Heinz e.V. Veranstaltungszentrum.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Die Sterne

Venue

Béi Chéz Heinz

Liepmannstraße 7b, 30453 Hannover, Deutschland
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.