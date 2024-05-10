Top track

Acid Mothers Temple + RuinsZu

Dingwalls
Fri, 10 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

Acid Mothers Temple + RuinsZu

£23 (inc. fees) - Dingwalls - 10th May 2024

____

Acid Mothers Temple & the Melting Paraiso U.F.O., commonly shortened to Acid Mothers Temple or AMT, is a Japanese rock band, the core of which fo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.
Lineup

Acid Mothers Temple, Ruins, ZU

Venue

Dingwalls

Middle Yard, Camden Lock, London NW1 8AB
Doors open7:30 pm

