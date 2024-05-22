DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CHEWY SHE

Hootananny Brixton
Wed, 22 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Trash-electric-disco outfit CHEWY SHE come to Hootananny!

The show is a wonky carnival that features exuberant costumes, supreme musicianship, and the initiation of all present into the darkly ironical, theatrical, and immersive universe of CHEWY SHE.

Do...

Hootananny Brixton
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Chewy She

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.