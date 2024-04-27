Top track

Silver Line

Sheer Mag

Sleeping Village
Sat, 27 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

$20 Adv, $23 Dos + Fees | 21+

Sheer Mag’s dizzying rise initiated in 2014, when the Philadelphia band self-released the first of three 7-inches and started playing the Northeastern DIY circuit. Ironically, the music stood apart because it sounded so famil...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

