House Heads ft. MoBlack, Bones + Lee Wells

Sound Nightclub
Wed, 22 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From $5.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

House Heads is back for a special Thanksgiving Eve Afro-House Heads edition.

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Sound.

Venue

Sound Nightclub

1642 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
600 capacity

