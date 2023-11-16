Top track

AJR - Yes I'm A Mess

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

AJR Signing

Rough Trade NYC
Thu, 16 Nov, 5:30 pm
Artist signingNew York
Selling fast
From $19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

AJR - Yes I'm A Mess
Got a code?

About

AJR will be appearing in person at Rough Trade NYC, on Thursday November 16th at 5:30pm, for a special signing celebrating their new album The Maybe Man.

  • Your album purchase on this page includes your RSVP to the signing event.
  • Please bring your smart...
Presented by Rough Trade NYC.

Lineup

AJR

Venue

Rough Trade NYC

30 Rockefeller Plaza (6th Avenue, btw 49 & 50 St), New York, NY 10112, USA
Open in maps
Doors open5:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.