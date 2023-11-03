Top track

Arctic Monkeys - I Bet You Look Good On The Dance Floor

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

I Bet You Look Good: Indie Dance Party

TV Eye
Fri, 3 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Arctic Monkeys - I Bet You Look Good On The Dance Floor
Got a code?

About

Our indie dance party is back in BK at the TV Eye

Nick Marc serves up huge helpings of indie music classics from across the ages by artists such as:

Arctic Monkeys * David Bowie * New Order * The 1975 * Blur * Foster The People * Gorillaz * Bjork *...

Presented by GBH Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

TV Eye

1647 Weirfield Street, Queens, New York 11385, United States
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.