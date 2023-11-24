Top track

Polyglamorous: 5th Birthday

Concorde 2
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyBrighton
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Polyglamorous invites you to celebrate 5 years of Queer Dance Parties. With half a decade passing since this journey began, your attendance is required to celebrate the magic of the Brighton queer community and mark the occasion à la mode.

Lineup

Venue

Concorde 2

Madeira Shelter Hall, Madeira Dr, Brighton BN2 1EN
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

