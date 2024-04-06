DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Floorjam

The Lower Third
Sat, 6 Apr 2024, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
£13.47
About

Floorjam is back with another quality day party filled full of the best House, Tech House & Techno. Don't miss out!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Floorjam.

Lineup

Drax Nelson, Triptik

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open2:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

