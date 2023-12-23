Top track

KEKA - Realest

Christmas Party

Hoxton Underbelly
Sat, 23 Dec, 7:00 pm
PartyLondon
£23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We can't wait to welcome you all to our M Global Records + M Global Wear Launch Party!

Happening two days before Christmas - more of a reason to celebrate!

Special guests on the night: Brixton Soup Kitchen and C86erz.

Live performances from amazing arti...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Motivation Global.

Lineup

5
Brooke Bailey, Double S, Dr Kaye and 5 more

Venue

Hoxton Underbelly

11 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

