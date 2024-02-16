Top track

These Things Will Come To Be

DJ Seinfeld

Belgrave Music Hall
Fri, 16 Feb 2024, 11:00 pm
DJLeeds
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

We welcome back to Leeds good friend of the party and one of the biggest DJs on the planet at the minute to Belgrave Music Hall & Canteen for a very special headline show for his first time back since 2017...

.This is an 18+ event
Presented by Natural Selection.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DJ Seinfeld

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open11:00 pm
350 capacity

