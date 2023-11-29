DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Metal Injection + MetalSucks Holiday Rager 2023

The Meadows
Wed, 29 Nov, 8:00 pm
PartyNew York
$13.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Metal Injection & MetalSucks Holiday Rager 2023: Featuring a special guest cover jam with members of Testament, Revocation, Type O Negative, Exciter, Carbomb, Artifical Brain, Candiria, Silvertomb, Alluvial, Thoughtcrimes, and more! 100% of the proceeds wi...

This is an 16+ event
Metal Injection & Metalsucks

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

