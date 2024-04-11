Top track

MARUJA | SOLD-OUT

The Underworld
Thu, 11 Apr, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Already establishing a growing reputation as one of the most exciting live acts on the UK underground circuit, gaining support from the likes of Glastonbury, NME, SoYoung Magazine and BBC 6 Radio music, Maruja’s run of sold out shows continue to dazzle fan...

This is a 14+ event. 14 and 15 year old’s MUST be accompanied by an adult
Presented by Crosstown Concerts
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Maruja

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
