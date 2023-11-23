DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Faire groupe / 14h30

Alliance Française de Paris
Thu, 23 Nov, 2:30 pm
WorkshopParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Comment favoriser un climat propice aux apprentissages dans un milieu interculturel, souvent intergénérationnel ? C’est le défi quotidien des enseignants de FLE en immersion linguistique, quel que soit le niveau enseigné. Cet atelier participatif vous prop...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Alliance Française de Paris.

Venue

Alliance Française de Paris

101 Boulevard Raspail, 75006 Paris, France
Doors open2:30 pm

