Rouquine

La Maroquinerie
Wed, 13 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€25.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

On est un duo de chanteurs pop-electro et on s’appelle Rouquine. On écrit des chansons parce que ça nous permet de respirer tout en fredonnant un air, ça joint l’utile à l’agréable. On pose les mots dans les notes pour raconter le monde tel qu’on le voit,...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Le Périscope.

Lineup

Venue

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

