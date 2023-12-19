Top track

Killing Christmas with Splitting Edges

The Finsbury
Tue, 19 Dec, 7:00 pm
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

'Killing Christmas is us celebrating Christmas without the shit radio music! We decided to put on a show with the best punk, funk and jazz bands weve played with. We are coming harder with full band and horn section for this one!' - Lydon Peacock.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Matchstick Productions Ltd.
Lineup

Away Fans, MOFGY, Splitting Edges

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

