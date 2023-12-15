DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Let's get in the festive mood with the Juju's Silent Sofa Cinema Club! Hunker down on our comfy chesterfield sofas, don your silent disco style headphones and immerse yourself in our selection of festive film classics showing every Thursday, Friday and Sat...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.