Cheri Amour Launch Party

Crate Brewery
Sat, 18 Nov, 1:45 pm
PartyLondon
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Announcing the Cheri Amour Launch Party!

Join us on Friday, November 24th, from 7 pm onwards as we unveil Cheri Amour, our newest haven on the water. Expect an evening of cool vibes, live beats, and unforgettable moments. Limited spots available, so secur...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Cheri Amour
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Crate Brewery

Unit 7 Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN, UK
Doors open1:45 pm

