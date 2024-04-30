Top track

Melissa Parmenter - Stockholm

Melissa Parmenter

Norwich Arts Centre
Tue, 30 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£9

About

Melissa Parmenter’s music showcases a life-long love of the piano and her complete mastery of the craft of composition.

An accomplished composer and pianist and a BAFTA nominated film producer, Parmenter has written original scores to films such as Michae...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
Lineup

Melissa Parmenter

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

