Duster

Electric Ballroom
Wed, 29 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£28.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Duster is a reclusive, experimental electronic slowcore band from california. they have been around for a long time.

14+ (under 16s must be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

Duster

Venue

Electric Ballroom

184 Camden High St, London NW1 8QP
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

