Top track

James Rod - Wolf Savage (Moo Moonster Remix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Moo Moonster + Santo + Ponziano | Halley Club

Specka
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:59 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

James Rod - Wolf Savage (Moo Moonster Remix)
Got a code?

About

Halley Club

Moo Moonster + Santo + David Ponziano

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Specka Club.

Lineup

David Ponziano, Santo (Specka), Moo Moonster

Venue

Specka

Calle de Orense, 26, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.