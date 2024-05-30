Top track

The Hanging Stars - Radio On

The Hanging Stars

Hot Box
Thu, 30 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsChelmsford
From £15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Channelling the sounds of The Byrds, Big Star and The Flying Burrito Brothers, as well as hints of Mojave 3 and The Allah Las, The Hanging Stars mainline the dying embers of the early 70s psychedelic folk and cosmic country scenes.

The band is comprised o...

Under 18 to be accompanied by a responsible adult
Presented by Alter States Promotions
Lineup

The Hanging Stars

Venue

Hot Box

28 Viaduct Rd, Chelmsford CM1 1TS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

