Riot! At the Disco -Emo + Pop Punk Nite

1720
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
From Free

About

RIOT! AT THE DISCO

On Friday, January 26th we’ll be Rioting At The Disco once again. Spinning music by: My Chemical Romance * Jimmy Eat World * Brand New * At The Drive In * Taking Back Sunday * Dashboard Confessional * Paramore * Coheed and Cambria*...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Riot! At The Disco.
Venue

1720

1720 E 16th St, Los Angeles, California 90021, United States
Doors open9:00 pm
854 capacity

