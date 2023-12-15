DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Déjà-vu propone HARDCORE NIGHT

Barrio's Live
Fri, 15 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Déjà-vu Hardcore Night. Questa notte siete pregati di mettervi le scarpette comode, preferibilmente in tuta, non c’è selezione all’ingresso, l’unico suggerimento che vi diamo è portate la vostra voglia di Ballare e Saltare, questa giostra andrà tutta la no...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Barrio's Live

Barrio's Live

Piazzale Donne Partigiane, 20142 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

