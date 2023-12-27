DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DLT Friendsmas addition is here, on the 27th December we go back to back with Ghana where there will be a DLT happening at the same time! Let's show them that London still holds the best atmophere and has the best steppers!
London let's goooooooo!
IMPORT...
