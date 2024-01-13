Top track

The Youth Play, Getxo, FAT CONCUBINE, Hannya White

The George Tavern
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

REAL presents: A Night of Alternative Eclecticism

Experience a mix of atmospheric alt-rock, lo-fi vibes, electronic neo-classical, and mesmerizing performances in one night.

The Youth Play: Atmospheric guitars, intense drums, and reflective lyrics.

Getx...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Real Sounds.

Lineup

The Youth Play, Fat Concubine , Hannya White

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

