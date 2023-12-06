DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Baile Fck

Musicbox Lisboa
Wed, 6 Dec, 11:59 pm
DJLisbon
€10.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

PT - Carziil, Brasileiro, Dj há 10 anos..

eu comecei a carreira quase que por acidente e simplesmente me apaixonei pela música POP, após o início eu fui convidado pra tocar em uma festa 100% Brasileira e foi quando misturei os dois géneros pela primeira v...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Musicbox.

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.