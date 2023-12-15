DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Improv Comedy Christmas Special – Sprout & Guests

The Courtyard Theatre
Fri, 15 Dec, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
From £9.50
Join the SPROUT team and some very special guests for an evening of spontaneous festive fun.

Games, scenes, and stories created on the spot! Sprout & co take you on a journey of comedy mayhem. From "Whose Line Is It Anyway" type games through to character...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Sprout Improv

The Courtyard Theatre

Bowling Green Walk, 40 Pitfield St, London N1 6EU
Doors open6:30 pm

