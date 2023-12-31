DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Social NYE: ? (?)

The Social
Sun, 31 Dec, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
£27.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The end of the year is nigh, a time to reflect on that which has passed and that which is yet to come. In the meantime, we might as well throw a jolly great, big party so as to see it all out in style right? Yeah, why not…

Anyway, this year The Social has...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Social & Ransom Note

Lineup

2
Princess P, Rosie Ama, Ally Tropical and 2 more

Venue

The Social

5 Little Portland St, London W1W 7JD
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.