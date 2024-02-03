Top track

Pragmagick

Drab Majesty

Canvas 1
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£19.46

About

Grey Latern presents

Drab Majesty

Canvas 1, Manchester

3 February 2024

This is an 14+ event (under 8's to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Grey Latern.

Lineup

Drab Majesty

Venue

Canvas 1

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

