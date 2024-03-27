Top track

Chalk - Conditions

Chalk

Green Door Store
Wed, 27 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Chalk - Conditions
About

JOY. presents
Chalk
+ support

This is an 18+ event
Presented by JOY.

Lineup

Chalk

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

