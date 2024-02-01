DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Free Bluegrass Night w/ Pitch’n a Fit String Band

Quarry House Tavern
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
About

Thursday, February 1st 2024
Free Bluegrass Night w/ Pitch’n a Fit String Band
7:30pm - FREE- All Ages

PITCH'N A FIT STRING BAND
Richmond, VA
https://pitchnafitstringband.bandcamp.com/

ACCESSIBILITY INFO: There are 13 stairs at the entrance to Qua...

All Ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

