THAT 1 GUY with special guests Post N.C.

The Usual Place
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
$25.82

About

THAT 1 GUY takes over The Usual Place First Friday January 5th, with special guests Post NC!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.

Lineup

POST NC, That 1 Guy

Venue

The Usual Place

100 South Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

