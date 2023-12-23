DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
GIANCANE - 10 anni di Carne al MONK
A dieci anni dal primo EP un concerto speciale al Monk di Roma. Scaletta unica per l’occasione! 10 anni di Carne e concerto di Natale, tutto la stessa volta, tutto insieme tutti insieme. Buon compleanno carne ma anche G...
