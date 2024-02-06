Top track

KAO - SHOW YOU (feat. Snips)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hackney Wick Wrestling

Colour Factory
Tue, 6 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
SportLondon
From £14.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

KAO - SHOW YOU (feat. Snips)
Got a code?

About

Bodyslamming, high flying, hard hitting Pro Wrestling returns to Colour Factory!

Hustle Wrestling presents - Hackney Wick Wrestling at the incredible Colour Factory just 1 minute from Hackney Wick station.

See incredible wrestlers battle it out on Tuesda...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Hustle Wrestling.

Lineup

Venue

Colour Factory

Ground Floor, Queen's Yard, London E9 5EN
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.