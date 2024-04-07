Top track

Noize MC - Чайлдфри

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Noi3e MC - Swan Lake

Knockdown Center
Sun, 7 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$56.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Noize MC - Чайлдфри
Got a code?

About

Experience the unique musical style and dynamic performance of Noize MC as the band arrives in New York for a special concert. The "Swan Lake" program promises to deliver a memorable experience with iconic hits from the band's 20-year history, as well as f...

21+
Knockdown Center

Lineup

Noize MC

Venue

Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Maspeth, NY 11378, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.