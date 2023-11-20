DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sacramento Kings Watch Party pres. by Astral

The Flamingo House
Mon, 20 Nov, 5:00 pm
SportSacramento
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for a Sacramento Kings watch party! RSVP online for free to help us have a proper head count!

Tip off starts at 5:00PM

Enjoy Astral Tequila drink specials!

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Flamingo House & the Sacramento Kings

Lineup

Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

